NBA Odds: Here’s Who Opened As The Favorite In Celtics-Bucks Game 3 The series will move to Milwaukee tied 1-1 by Jason Ounpraseuth 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics tied up the series with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 109-86. The Eastern Conference semifinal series now shifts to a best-of-five heading into Saturday’s Game 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released opening odds for the first game at the Fiserv Forum. After being favored in the opening two games of the series, the Celtics are now underdogs in Game 3.

The Bucks opened as 2.5-point favorites, and their moneyline is set at -140. The Celtics moneyline opened at +120. This means a $100 bet on the Bucks would pay out $171.43, and a $100 bet on the Celtics would pay out $220. The total for the game opened at 214.

Marcus Smart was ruled out for Game 2. It is unknown if the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will play in Game 3, but Ime Udoka has expressed optimism for that possibility.

Game 3 of Celtics-Bucks will head to Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum. Tip off will be at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.