New York Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment.
Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.
The 39-year-old Cano had eight hits in 41 at-bats for three RBI, one home run, and three runs this season. He’s hitting .195, with a .233 OBP, and a .501 OPS.
The Mets are first in the NL East with a 16-7 record, three games up on the Miami Marlins.
