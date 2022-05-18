Sign Up For ‘Tiger Challenge’ At NESN Games Before PGA Championship Woods will return after making the cut at Augusta National by Sean T. McGuire 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tiger Woods will return to the course this weekend with golf’s most recognizable name competing in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

And with NESN Games, you can play along with Woods, too. We’re rolling out “The Tiger Challenge” ahead of Round 1 on Thursday. If you make the right picks on the nine different topics, you could walk away a winner with the prize being a $25 Amazon gift card.

You can also play along throughout the tournament with NESN Games’ “PGA Championship Challenge.” The best score at the end of the weekend will win a $50 Amazon gift card while a perfect score for any round could also win you a $100 gift card.

If you’re struggling in your decision-making process, head on over to NESNBets.com where we’ve got a full helping of PGA Championship content including plenty of Woods-specific insights. From an extensive course preview to long shots and everything in between, NESNBets has you covered.

Sign up and make your picks below!