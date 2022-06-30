Clippers Title Odds Shift From +750 To +600 Following Wall Acquisition by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NBA free agency doesn’t officially get underway until Thursday night but we have already seen some major moves across the league. While the moves have been flying, they have continued to impact the odds board. The Los Angeles Clippers have seen their odds shift from +750 to +600 to win the 2022-23 NBA title on BetMGM following the reports they would sign point guard John Wall.

Los Angeles has finally gotten their hands on a proven point guard. Following a buyout of his contract with the Houston Rockets, reports have stated that Wall will be joining the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s an amazing addition since the organization has really lacked a playmaker at the position since the departure of Chris Paul back in 2017.

What Does John Wall Bring To The Clippers?

Wall moved this number because he brings experience, playmaking, and a potentially solid No. 3 to Los Angeles. Since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joined the team prior to the 2019-20 season, the Clippers have finished 22nd, 21st, and 17th in assists per game. That number will have to improve for them to contend for a championship. Wall can aid that deficiency as he has averaged 9.1 assists across 613 games in his career.

He is also another scoring threat they can add into the mix. Between George, Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson, the Clippers are absolutely loaded with scorers and Wall just gives them another option. He can get to the rim at will and has handles that few others in the league possess. If he can provide exactly what they signed up for, Los Angeles should be considered a frontrunner for an NBA championship in 2023.

Worries About Age & Layoff

Of course, it’s worth noting that Wall isn’t a guaranteed plug-and-play here. The five-time All-Star has found a large amount of success relying on his explosiveness and dynamism. Now approaching 32 years old, it will be worth keeping an eye on whether he is still capable of displaying those attributes. Wall has played just 40 games over the past three seasons. Questions should be asked about his ability simply because he hasn’t been consistently on the court since he was 28 years old.

If he does lack some of that bounce and aggressiveness that we’ve seen throughout his career, he doesn’t have much else to fall back on. Wall is just a 32.3 percent three-point shooter and posts just 43.1 percent from the field in his career.