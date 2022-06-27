How Top NBA Draft Picks Stack Up In Rookie Of The Year Odds Paolo Banchero is the current favorite to win the award by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It will be months until players from 2022 draft class play in their first official NBA games, but that didn’t stop oddsmakers from establishing a pecking order to win Rookie of the Year.

It shouldn’t come as a total surprise that No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic leads the pack, according to BetMGM. While Chet Holmgren went No. 2 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is actually Jabari Smith Jr., who was selected third by the Houston Rockets, with the second-best odds to take home the award just behind Banchero.

New Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey offers enticing odds to become Rookie of the Year, as does Bennedict Mathurin, who the Indiana Pacers picked at No. 6 overall.

Here are the top 10 players on the BetMGM betting sheet:

Paolo Banchero +300

Jabari Smith Jr. +350

Chet Holmgren +475

Jaden Ivey +600

Keegan Murray +900

Benedict Mathurin +1200

Shaedon Sharpe +1300

Dyson Daniels +1600

Johnny Davis +2000

Ochai Agbaji +2500

Over the past 10 seasons, the No. 1 overall pick has earned Rookie of the Year honors three times, with the last time coming in the 2017-18 season with Ben Simmons grabbing the title. During that same span, eight out of the 10 winners were picked in the top six, including the most recent recipient of the award in Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the fourth overall pick in 2021.

The only outliers over the last decade were Michael Carter-Williams, picked 11th overall, and Malcolm Brodgon, who didn’t come off the board until early in the second round.

Even with that in mind, it’s likely that the Rookie of the Year is one of the top six selections from this year’s draft.