Mets Star Jacob deGrom Throws Live BP Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom continues progressing well in his recovery from a stress reaction in his scapula.

As Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo reports, deGrom threw 27 pitches during a live batting practice session Wednesday and could be nearing a rehab assignment shortly.

Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) threw 27 pitches today in his third live BP session. Buck Showalter says the Mets will discuss next steps tomorrow. Rehab stint could be close.



"All these things he's doing are setting him up to pitch in games," Showalter said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2022

Speaking with reporters following the workout, New York manager Buck Showalter said, “All these things he’s doing are setting him up to pitch in games.”

Transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 10, the 34-year-old has yet to pitch for the Mets this season. When healthy, deGrom has been the cream of the crop amongst active MLB starters. Over the past four seasons, the two-time NL Cy Young winner has pitched to a remarkable 1.90 ERA, with 774 strikeouts over 581 innings pitched.

Despite injures to both starters in deGrom and Max Scherzer, New York is tops in the NL East Division with a 47-28 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets at +120 on the moneyline for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Astros.