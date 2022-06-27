Red Sox Make Biggest Jump In Latest MLB Power Rankings Amid Surge The Red Sox jumped five spots from the previous power ranking by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There is no question the Boston Red Sox are on the rise to close out June, but how much ground have they covered?

The Red Sox are closing in on some of Major League Baseball’s best, according to MLB.com.

“The Red Sox jumped five spots, from 13 to eight,” MLB.com’s Alyson Footer wrote Monday. “Boston has the longest active winning streak at seven games, and they’re in first place in the wild-card standings, ahead of the (Tampa Bay) Rays and (Toronto) Blue Jays by 1 1/2 games.”

As it stands now, Boston still trails the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and Blue Jays.

Oddsmakers agree with the gaining consensus regarding the Red Sox firmly joining in the conversation to do damage come October. The Red Sox now are 28-to-1 to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook, a stark change from the 50-to-1 odds they had on May 8.

In the meantime, the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom reportedly is looking to gear up for a serious run with a very specific need in mind.

While the playoffs are still quite far away, there is one series that could cause Boston to jump another spot in the power rankings. The Red Sox are in Toronto with a three-game series against the Blue Jays starting Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.