Yankees IF Gleyber Torres Back in Lineup Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to MLB.com, New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is back in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup against the Oakland Athletics.

Torres will start at second base and bat fifth for Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Torres returns to New York’s lineup after dealing with injuries to his wrist and ankle. The 25-year-old received a cortisone shot for his right wrist discomfort earlier this week. He is fortunate to have avoided what initially appeared to be a severe ankle sprain in last Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros.

After hitting just nine home runs in 127 games last season, Torres is up to 13 long balls in 67 appearances in 2022. That home run total is coupled with a .250 batting average, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored, and a .789 OPS.

Across from the Venezuelan native will be A’s lefthander Cole Irvin. Irvin has compiled a 3.29 ERA in 12 starts for Oakland this season. The lefty-righty matchup makes Torres a worthy play in Wednesday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $3,000.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees at -335 on the moneyline for Wednesday’s matchup.