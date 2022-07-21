49ers Give QB Jimmy Garoppolo Permission to Seek Trade by SportsGrid 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the San Francisco 49ers had given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo had played through a shoulder injury in 2021 and underwent surgery in March. While he believes he will be ready for training camp, Garoppolo might need a new team to report to, as the 49ers have been committed to last year’s first-round pick Trey Lance for some time now.

49ers Betting Odds

With the change at quarterback all but official, the 49ers’ outlook for the 2022 season is much different. They currently have the second-best odds to win the NFC West, but the dual-threat ability of Lance could provide more upside for San Francisco than Garoppolo would have. If the 49ers can trade Garoppolo, it will only help their chances this season, as Lance will gain confidence and experience by getting all of the first team reps through training camp. So if you’re high on Lance and Niners, +200 at Fanduel Sportsbook is an excellent price.