49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Track in Shoulder Recovery by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Michael David Smith of Profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on track in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

“He’s progressing well and on schedule,” said Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee. “We’re optimistic about the upcoming season.”

Of course, where Garoppolo ultimately suits up in 2022 remains a question mark. With the 49ers fully committed to last year’s third overall pick Trey Lance, Garoppolo is widely expected to be traded at some point.

One team rumored to be in the market for Jimmy G’s services is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times was quick to squash those rumors, saying, “Not a chance.” In fact, one unnamed Bucs coach was quoted saying, “If [Garoppolo] could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already.”

Garoppolo will eventually be on the move, but his shoulder injury and $24.4 million base salary complicate matters.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the 49ers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1600 (tied with the Los Angeles Chargers).