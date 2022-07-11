Broncos 'Tailoring' Offense Around QB Russell Wilson by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

For years, NFL fans clamored for Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to “Let Russ Cook.” With Russell Wilson now a member of the Denver Broncos, they may finally be getting their wish.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are “tailoring” the offense around their new franchise quarterback.

Quoting an unnamed AFC personnel evaluator, Fowler writes, “I think you’ll see a rejuvenated Russ [with the Broncos]. They are tailoring things around him. He’ll have more ownership of the offense and a good supporting cast.”

This news is music to the ears of fantasy players everywhere, who have been selecting the 33-year-old as the ninth quarterback off the board. Should Monday’s report ring true, it would be a welcomed departure from Wilson’s days as a Seahawk, where Seattle’s run-based approach routinely limited his upside. Playing in a potentially explosive offense with elite playmakers, the nine-time Pro Bowler is poised for a big first season in the Mile High City.

FanDuel Sportsbook as the Broncos holding the eighth-best Super Bowl odds at +1700.