Celtics’ Notable Addition Danilo Gallinari Expects ‘Special’ Season

Danilo Gallinari is setting a high bar for the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season.

After reaching the NBA Finals a season ago, eventually falling to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics beefed up a roster that was already well within contention. Not only did the C’s add Gallinari, but they made arguably the best trade of the NBA offseason when they acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

After the two were introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Gallinari had some words for his new fanbase.

“The easiest choice,” Gallinari tweeted, referencing his decision in free agency. “It has been a special day for me and a big result for my career. Now it’s time to make this new season special as well.”

Fortunately for the Celtics’ newest sharpshooter, oddsmakers expect the team to have quite a deep run. Boston currently stands as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals next season, sitting at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the C’s would payout $650 should they complete their ring-chasing aspirations.

As for Gallinari personally, he’s been very forthcoming about Boston being his top destination. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believes the 6-foot-10, 233-pound forward will bring more than just perimeter shooting to a roster that lacked offense firepower at times.