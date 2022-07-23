Chicago White Sox Place Luis Robert on the Injured List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox have placed Luis Robert on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Robert is dealing with blurred vision and lightheadedness that has hampered him for about a week. Robert is hoping he will be able to return to the lineup when he is first eligible, July 30. This has been a trying season for the Sox as they seem to suffer one injury after another. They have remained in contention for the wildcard and the American League Central division lead. They are 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the lead in the American League Central.

