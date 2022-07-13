Claude Giroux Heads to Senators on 3-Year Deal by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Free agent forward Claude Giroux is headed north of the border.

Claude Giroux of Hearst, Ontario, agrees to a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. $6.5 M AAV per season.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Giroux has agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. The 34-year-old joins an upcoming Sens team who recently acquired former Chicago Blackhawks sniper Alex DeBrincat, and appears to be slowly exiting their lengthy rebuild.

Following a memorable 15-year career with the Philadelphia Flyers, Giroux was traded to the Florida Panthers at last season’s trade deadline. Between the clubs, the Hearst, Ontario native recorded 21 goals and 44 assists. Giroux’s 65 points were his highest since the 2018-19 campaign when he compiled 85 (22 goals, 63 assists). The longest-serving captain in Flyers history, Giroux has appeared in 1,018 career regular-season games, registering 923 points. He’s also added an additional 81 points in 95 postseason contests.

Giroux will look to help Ottawa secure its first playoff berth since the 2016-17 campaign.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Senators at +5500 odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.