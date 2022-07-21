Could Two (Or Three) Former Patriots Quarterbacks Battle For Browns Gig? A few options could be joining Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland by Scott Neville 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Could two, or even three, former New England Patriots battle it out for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job?

With Deshaun Watson reportedly facing a suspension of up to one year, the Browns need to have a quality backup in place. Former Patriots signal-caller Jacoby Brissett already is on the roster, but does not have the pedigree for the Browns to sit back and put all of their faith in the 29-year-old.

The Browns have the cap to obtain another former Patriot quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who continues to be involved in trade talks, and is a proven starter. Speculation is starting to build around a potential reunion with Jimmy G and Brissett.

Garoppolo has the second-best odds to join the Browns at +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with the Houston Texans and trailing the Seattle Seahawks at +300.

There also is another former Patriot who could challenge Brissett, but those reports seem to be trending in the wrong direction. After some initial reports of Cam Newton possibly being thrown in the mix, that line of thinking appears to be over.

“The Browns are not expected to be interested in Cam Newton,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cobot wrote Thursday, adding how the Browns have brought in A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen for workouts.