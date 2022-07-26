Did Kyle Shanahan Just Confirm Jimmy Garoppolo's Fate? by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It appears the Jimmy Garoppolo era is quickly coming to an end in San Francisco. Perhaps saga is the better word, as the San Francisco 49ers have been trying to move Jimmy G for more than a year. While speaking to The Athletic, head coach Kyle Shanahan referred to his long-time quarterback in the past tense. Shanahan mentioned that the Niners “had a great run with Jimmy [Garoppolo].”

“Had” certainly does not mean we “will continue having a great run,” so, from the sounds of it, the bench boss has a gameplan without Jimmy G, and the Trey Lance experiment can begin.

The team has already given Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, and that could happen soon as the former Patriot is just about recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Seattle Seahawks or Houston Texans appear to be the most likely destinations for Garoppolo after moving on from Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

San Fran is right behind the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFC West odds board. The Niners sit at +200 while LA is the favorite at +125.