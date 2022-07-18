Freddie Freeman, Miles Mikolas Added to NL All-Star Roster by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to cbssports.com, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas have been added to the National League All-Star team.

Freeman replaces New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who will miss Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic for unknown reasons. Freeman earns his sixth career All-Star selection, joining teammates Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw as members of the NL squad. The 32-year-old Freeman has been phenomenal in his first season in Dodger Blue, slashing .321/.397/.530 with 13 home runs, 59 RBI, and 60 runs scored across 90 games.

Meanwhile, Mikolas was named as a replacement for Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who chose to use the break to rest and recover for the season’s second half. Mikolas has enjoyed a solid bounce-back campaign for the Cards, compiling a 2.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 120.0 innings pitched (19 starts). This will be the 33-year-old’s second career All-Star game appearance.

