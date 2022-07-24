John Metchie III Won't Play This Season After APL Diagnosis by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The future remains bright for John Metchie III.

On Sunday, Metchie III announced that he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) and is unlikely to suit up in the upcoming season.

Metchie III remains upbeat about his prognosis, noting that the diagnosis is the “most curable form of leukemia” and that he is receiving excellent medical care from his treatment providers.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

The Houston Texans drafted Metchie III in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver concluded his collegiate career, setting benchmarks in receptions (96) and yards (1,142) and capturing his second straight Jon Cornish award as the best Canadian football player in the NCAA.

Metchie III was a projected starter for the Texans, and his absence creates a void in the receiving corps. As Houston looks for players to fill his reps, Chris Conley and Chris Moore could take on more prominent roles with the team.

The Texans aren’t expected to compete this season, as they enter the campaign with the longest odds on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDoel Sportsbook, currently priced as +30000 longshots to win it all.