Marlins, Phillies National League Best Bets for July 13 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Pittsburgh Pirates (+150) vs. Miami Marlins (-178) Total: 7 (O -104, U -118)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins will face off tonight for Game 3 of a four-game series from LoanDepot Park. The Pirates kicked off this series with two straight victories and have won four consecutive games with a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Marlins are 5-5 over that same stretch. The Marlins have to hope that the Pirates streak ends tonight, sending one of their most consistent starters to the mound.

Game 3 of this series will feature the Pirates sending JT Brubaker to the mound, while the Marlins are expected to counter with Pablo Lopez. Brubaker has been solid inside the Pirates rotation, posting a 2-8 record with a 4.34 ERA and 88 strikeouts. Lopez has been quietly effective for the Marlins, owning a 6-4 record with a 2.91 ERA and 98 punchouts. Lopez has been much better at home this year, where he holds a 2.41 ERA in seven starts, compared to a 3.26 ERA in ten road starts. This matchup is an opportunity for the Marlins right-hander to get the team back on track.

Pittsburgh has been getting quality pitching and timely hitting over their most recent win streak, but Lopez and the Marlins should give them their most significant challenge tonight. There’s a reason that the Marlins are considerable favorites on the moneyline at -178. With that, there is value present with the Marlins on the run line. Miami is +120 on the run line, and there’s value in that price with Lopez on the bump.

Best Bet: Marlins run line (+120)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their two-game series from the Rogers Center. The Blue Jays opened this series with a 4-3 victory over the Phillies last night and will look to sweep this mini-series later tonight. Both of these clubs are trying to keep up in their respective Wild Card races, with the Phillies sitting one game back in the National League Wild Card picture while the Blue Jays currently hold the third position in the American League. Toronto has struggled in July, posting a 2-8 record over their past ten games, while the Phillies are 5-5 over that same stretch.

The second pitching matchup of this series can give Philadelphia an advantage, with Zack Wheeler of the Phillies taking on Ross Stripling of the Blue Jays. Wheeler has been great for Philadelphia, posting an 8-4 record with a 2.46 ERA and 104 strikeouts, while Stripling has been a quality arm in the Jays rotation with a 4-3 record and a 3.34 ERA, paired with 55 strikeouts. Stripling wasn’t supposed to be in this position, but he’s performed admirably for the Blue Jays when called upon. When you have an arm like Wheeler on the mound thought of as an underdog, his price will warrant consideration.

Neither the Phillies nor Blue Jays are playing inspiring baseball at the moment. Still, Philadelphia should get the nod tonight as they’ve played more consistently and have arguably their best pitcher on the mound. They enter this matchup at -104 on the moneyline, meaning you can argue they should be a target on tonight’s slate of games.

Best Bet: Phillies moneyline (-104)