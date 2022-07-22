Mets, Astros Interested in Nationals 1B Josh Bell by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Andy Martino of SNY.tv, the New York Mets and Houston Astros are among the teams interested in acquiring Washington Nationals’ first baseman Josh Bell.

An impending free agent on a rebuilding Nats team, Bell is widely expected to be dealt by August 2’s trade deadline. The only question is, where?

The Mets are looking for an upgrade at the designated hitter position, with Bell amongst a list of several options New York is reportedly targeting. This list includes C.J. Cron, Nelson Cruz, Daniel Vogelbach, and Trey Mancini. Bell would undoubtedly fit the bill, as the 29-year-old is slashing an outstanding .311/.390/.504 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI while sporting a .894 OPS.

Houston’s interest in Bell should also come as no surprise, given the year-long struggles of 38-year-old Yuli Gurriel and the absence of outfielder Michael Brantley, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury.

Both the Mets and Astros sit first in their respective divisions.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets and Astros at +800 and +400 odds to win the 2022 World Series.