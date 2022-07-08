Pirates Jose Quintana 'Most Popular' Pitcher on the Market by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana is “among the most popular pitchers on the trade market right now.” The 33-year-old lefty has been fantastic for Pittsburg this season. Through 16 starts, he holds a 3.33 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and has racked up 74 strikeouts.

His underlying numbers reveal the key to his success: creating soft contact. Quintana is in the top 12 percent of all qualified pitchers in average exit velocity allowed. The season has been a renaissance for Quintana as he has not posted an ERA under four since 2016. His revival may finally land him a spot on a World Series contender.

Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

The Toronto Blue Jays were a team specifically named by Morosi as a potential landing spot for Quintana. That deal makes sense as the Blue Jays lost lefty Hyun Jin Ryu to Tommy John surgery, and fellow lefty Yusei Kikuchi has drastically underperformed. The Blue Jays are a real contender, and Quintana would be an excellent fit for their rotation. If Quintana does go there, the Blue Jays’ odds will only increase. So be sure to grab them now at +1200 to win the World Series at Fanduel Sportsbook.