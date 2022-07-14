Pirates-Rockies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will travel to Colorado for a date with the Rockies to begin a three-game series from Coors Field.

Pittsburgh and Colorado are both expected to send veteran starting pitchers to the mound in this matchup, which has the potential to be an offensive affair. The Pirates will turn to left-hander Jose Quintana, while the Rockies will lean on German Marquez. Quintana has a 2-4 record this season, with a 3.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Marquez has had a tough time, posting a 5-7 record with a 5.66 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

When and Where is Pirates-Rockies?

Pirates: 38-51 | Rockies: 40-49

Date: July 15, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field

How to Watch Pirates-Rockies?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Pirates-Rockies

Moneyline: Pirates/Rockies | Run Line 1.5: Pirates/Rockies | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.

This is a matchup that Charlie Blackmon has loved, meaning targeting him to homer or record multiple hits could be an avenue to take.

Will the Pirates Youngsters Continue Shining?

Considering what was expected of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, this team has had some bright spots as they focus on developing their younger players. With the ability to give these young players opportunities to develop at the big league level, you’re already seeing growth from players like Oneil Cruz. This matchup should have Pittsburgh’s bats active against Marquez, who hasn’t shown any consistency this season.

Pirates Projected Lineup:

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

DH Bryan Reynolds

2B Michael Chavis

1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

RF Diego Castillo

CF Jack Suwinski

LF Bligh Madris

SS Oneil Cruz

C Jason Delay

Starting Pitcher: Jose Quintana

Can the Rockies’ Solid Home Play Continue?

The Colorado Rockies have hung around in many baseball games at Coors Field, where they boast a 25-22 record entering this series. There have been players deserving of attention on this Rockies offense, including C.J. Cron, who is putting together another stellar campaign. Cron hasn’t had much success against Quintana, but this could be a matchup where he makes the lefty pay in Denver.

Rockies Projected Lineup:

1B Connor Joe

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Charlie Blackmon

LF C.J. Cron

3B Ryan McMahon

2B Brendan Rodgers

RF Randal Grichuk

C Elias Diaz

CF Garrett Hampson

Starting Pitcher: German Marquez