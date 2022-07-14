Pirates-Rockies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will travel to Colorado for a date with the Rockies to begin a three-game series from Coors Field.
Pittsburgh and Colorado are both expected to send veteran starting pitchers to the mound in this matchup, which has the potential to be an offensive affair. The Pirates will turn to left-hander Jose Quintana, while the Rockies will lean on German Marquez. Quintana has a 2-4 record this season, with a 3.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Marquez has had a tough time, posting a 5-7 record with a 5.66 ERA and 81 strikeouts.
When and Where is Pirates-Rockies?
Pirates: 38-51 | Rockies: 40-49
Date: July 15, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field
How to Watch Pirates-Rockies?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Pirates-Rockies
Moneyline: Pirates/Rockies | Run Line 1.5: Pirates/Rockies | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.
This is a matchup that Charlie Blackmon has loved, meaning targeting him to homer or record multiple hits could be an avenue to take.
Will the Pirates Youngsters Continue Shining?
Considering what was expected of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, this team has had some bright spots as they focus on developing their younger players. With the ability to give these young players opportunities to develop at the big league level, you’re already seeing growth from players like Oneil Cruz. This matchup should have Pittsburgh’s bats active against Marquez, who hasn’t shown any consistency this season.
Pirates Projected Lineup:
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Michael Chavis
1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
RF Diego Castillo
CF Jack Suwinski
LF Bligh Madris
SS Oneil Cruz
C Jason Delay
Starting Pitcher: Jose Quintana
Can the Rockies’ Solid Home Play Continue?
The Colorado Rockies have hung around in many baseball games at Coors Field, where they boast a 25-22 record entering this series. There have been players deserving of attention on this Rockies offense, including C.J. Cron, who is putting together another stellar campaign. Cron hasn’t had much success against Quintana, but this could be a matchup where he makes the lefty pay in Denver.
Rockies Projected Lineup:
1B Connor Joe
SS Jose Iglesias
DH Charlie Blackmon
LF C.J. Cron
3B Ryan McMahon
2B Brendan Rodgers
RF Randal Grichuk
C Elias Diaz
CF Garrett Hampson
Starting Pitcher: German Marquez