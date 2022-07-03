Reds Scratch Jonathan India Late, Replaced by Max Schrock by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cincinnati Reds made a late adjustment to their lineup card ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Second baseman Jonathan India was scratched, replaced by Max Schrock. As noted by Mark Sheldon, the reason for the change is not yet known.

Lineup change for the Reds.



Schrock in for India, reason TBD



Schrock 4

Solano 5

Pham 7

Votto 3

Moustakas DH

Almora 9

Senzel 8

Reynolds 6

Papierski 2



Castillo 1 — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) July 3, 2022

India has failed to live up to the hype of his inaugural season. The reigning Rookie of the Year has a miserable .567 on-base plus slugging percentage, with just as many strikeouts as walks and hits.

A hamstring injury could have contributed to his early-season struggles, but India’s OPS has dropped 100 points since returning from his second IL stint a few weeks ago.

Schrock has been even less impressive this season, compiling an insignificant .167 slugging percentage across nine outings.

The Reds are looking to pump the breaks on a four-game losing skid, but they face steep odds in the betting market. Cincinnati closed as +146 underdogs against the Braves, per FanDuel Sportsbook.