Sign Up For ‘Home Run Derby Challenge’ At NESN Games To Play For $50
Mets slugger Pete Alonzo is the favorite to win it all
The big bats will be out in the land of big stars Monday night at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.
The All-Star Game festivities kick off in earnest with the annual slugfest, and you can be a winner, too, with the MLB Home Run Derby Challenge at NESN Games. All you have to do is make picks for the Derby matchups as well as a couple of props, and you could walk away with a $50 Amazon gift card.
Before getting into the actual picks you’ll need to make, here’s the full Home Run Derby field along with betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pete Alonso +200
Kyle Scwharber +330
Juan Soto +600
Ronald Acuna Jr. +650
Julio Rodriguez +850
Corey Seager +900
Jose Ramirez +1600
Albert Pujols +2200
