Sign Up For ‘Home Run Derby Challenge’ At NESN Games To Play For $50

The big bats will be out in the land of big stars Monday night at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

The All-Star Game festivities kick off in earnest with the annual slugfest, and you can be a winner, too, with the MLB Home Run Derby Challenge at NESN Games. All you have to do is make picks for the Derby matchups as well as a couple of props, and you could walk away with a $50 Amazon gift card.

Before getting into the actual picks you’ll need to make, here’s the full Home Run Derby field along with betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pete Alonso +200

Kyle Scwharber +330

Juan Soto +600

Ronald Acuna Jr. +650

Julio Rodriguez +850

Corey Seager +900

Jose Ramirez +1600

Albert Pujols +2200

