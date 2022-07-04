Turner, Cron Best National League Player Props July 4 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies love scoring runs against one another, making this a game to target heavily. It’ll be a battle of left-handers, and even though Justin Turner hasn’t been his usual consistent self against them this year, there’s a reason you should be looking in his direction tonight. Kyle Freeland of the Rockies will oppose Turner and the Dodgers, a matchup in which LA and Turner have notoriously faired well. The Dodgers’ third baseman has faced Freeland 45 times in his career and has a .311 batting average against the left-hander. There are concerns with Turner’s game this season, but with his success against Freeland, it’s hard not to target him to have a multi-hit performance, especially at +270.

The Colorado Rockies have been better than people give them credit for in a difficult NL West, and C.J. Cron’s consistency has been a big part of that. Cron has found a home with the Rockies and is having a second straight big season, with 19 home runs and 64 runs. Those numbers have him right up there with the game’s best, and even if he’s been better against right-handed starters, he still boasts a .841 OPS against lefties. Cron and the Rockies will kick off their series with the Dodgers by taking on Julio Urias. In 17 at-bats against the Dodgers starter, Cron has hit two home runs and recorded ten RBI with a .412 batting average. It’s getting to the point where you can look towards him on any given slate, especially in matchups where he’s found previous success. Cron is listed at +360 to homer, and there’s value in that price point.

Even with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies gaining traction in the NL East divisional race, the New York Mets have stayed on top. In addition, the Mets should be getting reinforcements back in their rotation soon. With that, Taijuan Walker has been a significant factor in keeping this team on top of the division, providing a lot of consistency. This season, Walker has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.72 ERA and 52 strikeouts. It’s hard not to be impressed with what he’s brought to the table when he’s been healthy. One of Walker’s alternate strikeout props is set at five, and there’s some value in that number, even though it’s not in the plus-money territory. Walker has struck out five or more batters in three of his past four starts, and the Cincinnati Reds lineup is in the bottom half of the league in strikeouts per game. Therefore, you should feel comfortable in Walker to strike out five or more tonight at -128.