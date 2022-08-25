Angels' Jared Walsh on IL with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Angels announced via Twitter that they had placed first baseman/outfielder Jared Walsh on the 10-day injured list. Walsh was recently diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. Thoracic Outlet Syndrom is something that is typically seen in pitchers. Walsh will likely require surgery, a lengthy recovery, and most likely ends his season. In corresponding moves, the Angels have recalled Mike Ford and Matt Thaiss to fill in for Walsh. They will not have to replace a ton of production as Walsh was having a down sophomore season. He hit just .215 with 15 homers and 41 RBI.

Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

The Angels lineup will look different without Walsh as the Los Angeles is set to take on the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon. They are significant underdogs as their lineup is weakened and has not produced much of late. Take a look at the Rays on the run line at Fanduel Sportsbook.