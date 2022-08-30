Astros Place SP Justin Verlander on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to cbssports.com, the Houston Astros have placed star pitcher Justin Verlander on the 15-Day injured list with a right calf injury.

The issue forced Verlander to leave Sunday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles after just 3.2 innings.

The 39-year-old underwent an MRI Monday which revealed “fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.”

There is currently no timetable for Verlander’s return.

After missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, the two-time AL Cy Young winner has been one of baseball’s best stories, leading the Majors in wins (16), ERA (1.84), and opponents’ OPS (.510).

At -195 (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook), Verlander is currently the odds-on-favorite to capture yet another Cy Young Award, although his injury could allow fellow aces Dylan Cease (+350) of the Chicago White Sox, and Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays to narrow the gap.

In a corresponding move, the Astros added top pitching prospect, Hunter Brown, to the team’s taxi squad. Brown, along with Cristian Javier, will likely help fill the void in Verlander’s absence.