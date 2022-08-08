Baker Mayfield has 'Inside Track' to Panthers Starting QB Job by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Baker Mayfield is the favorite for the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job.

From Inside Training Camp: More on the #Panthers QBs and why it’s Baker Mayfield’s job to lose. pic.twitter.com/Hlzs3kOgBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2022

Per Rapoport, “Mayfield does have the inside track…They [Mayfield, and Sam Darnold] are essentially splitting reps, and that is gonna be the case probably through the preseason games. But this is very clear, based on the understanding of this offense, based on the plays he can make, and the command he’s already getting inside this locker room, it certainly does seem like it is Baker Mayfield’s job to win.”

Following a long, drawn-out saga with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was acquired by the Panthers in July in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. While head coach Matt Rhule has been adamant he is in no rush to name a starting quarterback, it would be downright shocking if Mayfield is not under center in Week 1.

Assuming he earns the job, the 27-year-old’s presence should be a boon to Carolina’s offense, particularly the fantasy values of wideouts D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Panthers at +400 odds to make the playoffs.