Braves C Travis d'Arnaud Back in Lineup Monday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Winners of six straight games, the Atlanta Braves are set to welcome a key piece back to their lineup.

According to Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game, catcher Travis d’Arnaud will return for Monday’s series opener against the NL East Division-leading New York Mets.

Brian Snitker on @929TheGame this AM: Travis d'Arnaud will be in the #Braves lineup against the Mets tonight after being sidelined for a week with a leg injury. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 15, 2022

D’Arnaud had missed Atlanta’s previous seven contests due to a right leg injury.

The 33-year-old has remained steady behind the plate and at the dish. In 72 games this season, d’Arnaud is slashing .257/.308/.441 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and 40 runs while being named to his first-career All-Star team.

D’Arnaud will square off with Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who boasts a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts (124.1 IP). D’Arnaud is 2-7 (.286) lifetime against Carrasco, with both hits going for extra bases. Currently listed at $2,800 on FanDuel, d’Arnaud could be a solid, low-cost option in Monday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves holding the fifth-best World Series odds at +1300.