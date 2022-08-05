Bucs WR Chris Godwin (ACL) Returns to Practice on Friday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, star wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to practice on Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair last season’s torn ACL.

Here’s a big one: Bucs receiver Chris Godwin is practicing today for the first time since knee surgery. Has a brace on his right knee. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 5, 2022

Auman notes Godwin was wearing a brace on his right knee during the session. It’s a welcome sight for a Bucs team that recently lost starting center Ryan Jensen to a potentially season-ending knee injury. Godwin was not placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) before training camp, a sign he could be full-go for Week 1’s Primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

A third-round pick of the Bucs in 2017, the 26-year-old has developed into one of the game’s elite wideouts. Over the past three seasons, Godwin has racked up 3,276 receiving yards on 249 catches to go along with 21 touchdowns.

Health permitting, the former Nittany Lion should again serve as a high-floor option in 2022 fantasy football leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +750.