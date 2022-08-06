Byron Buxton Not in Minnesota Twins Friday Lineup by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bryon Buxton was not in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the BaseballPress.com reports.

The Twins are trying to play it safe with Buxton by giving him regular days off to try and keep him healthy for the stretch run and a possible playoff run. The problem is, Buxton does seem to be nursing some long-term ailment as he is batting just .197 over his last 62 games. He has 17 home runs but only two stolen bases during this span, making you wonder if the injury is to his lower body.

The Twins will continue their series versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. These two teams have split the first two games, with the Jays winning Thursday and the Twins gaining their revenge Friday. Mitch White will debut for the Jays in this contest after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Twins will have Dylan Bundy on the mound. The Twins are -152 (+1.5) on the run line and +104 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook