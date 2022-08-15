College Football Preseason Poll Released, Alabama Lonely At Top Alabama is back on top, for now by Keagan Stiefel 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The more things change in college football, they more they stay the same. Actually, things don’t really change much in college football, do they?

For the 13th-consecutive season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a top-three position in the Associated Press’ preseason college football poll. But they aren’t the only ones hovering back around the top.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Notre Dame are all back in the Top 10 for a second-straight season, with the 2022 AP poll looking mightily similar to the AFCA coaches poll.

Here is the AP Top 10:

1. Alabama (1,566 points)

2. Ohio State (1,506)

3. Georgia (1,455)

4. Clemson (1,292)

5. Notre Dame (1,242)

6. Texas A&M (1,212)

7. Utah (1,209)

8. Michigan (1,203)

9. Oklahoma (956)

10. Baylor (884)

The current AP Top 10 is a who’s who of college football contenders, with all of the teams representing the list landing among the top contenders for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, save for Baylor, according to BetMGM.

Alabama: +190

Ohio State: +320

Georgia: +350

Clemson: +1200

USC: +2000

Texas A&M: +2500

Notre Dame: +4000

Texas: +4000

Michigan: +5000

Oklahoma: +5000

Utah: +5000

Maybe one year Alabama will have a bad offseason, but it won’t be this year.