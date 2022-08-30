Commanders RB Brian Robinson Released from Hospital by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Commanders received good news as rookie running back Brian Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday, according to ESPN.com.

Robinson was shot twice Sunday in an attempted robbery. Fortunately, the 23-year-old underwent successful surgery and suffered no life-threatening injuries.

While there is no timetable for Robinson’s return, doctors are optimistic it will be at some point before the end of the regular season, a sentiment echoed by head coach Ron Rivera.

“He’s very fortunate,” said Rivera. “He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out there. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him, and we’ll go from there.”

Prior to Sunday’s shooting, Robinson was projected to serve as Washington’s lead back, outplaying last year’s starter Antonio Gibson throughout training camp and preseason.

In Robinson’s absence, Gibson should resume his role on early downs while J.D. McKissic handles pass-catching duties.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Commanders at +152 odds to make the postseason.