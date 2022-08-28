Defensive End Trey Flowers Inks Deal with the Dolphins by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was just a matter of time before Trey Flowers found a new home. According to Adam Schefter, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins, returning to his former AFC East stomping ground.

Flowers began his career with the New England Patriots, recording 21.0 sacks in 46 games across four seasons. Subsequently, the former Arkansas Razorback inked a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions, although injuries limited his effectiveness towards the end of his tenure. Flowers appeared in just seven games in 2021, posting a career-low 1.5 sacks and getting bought out in the offseason.

Last year, the Dolphins finished middle of the pack in total defense, allowing 337.5 yards per game, albeit with the seventh-most sacks. Flowers will feature prominently on the defensive line and could be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate.

Several offseason moves upgraded the Dolphins’ roster, giving them reason for optimism ahead of the 2022 season. They enter the campaign as mid-range +4000 options on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.