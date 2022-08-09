Despite Red Sox Struggles, Rafael Devers In Consideration For AL MVP Devers has long odds to take home the award, but the public is still betting on him by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It has been a stretch to forget for the Boston Red Sox over the last few months.

Injuries, series losses and a string of unlucky bounces have highlighted that span of what seems to be a snake-bitten season. But, the Red Sox have still received incredible production out of Rafael Devers, and that is reflected through the betting public’s opinion on his chances to take home the American League MVP award.

Devers has received a total of 5% of the bets and 8.4% of the handle placed on potential AL MVP winners, according to BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell. The 24-year-old’s handle number is fourth highest among all players, despite the fact that he’s played fewer games (93) than all but one other player in the top five. Los Angeles Angels superstar and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani leads the way with 27.5% of the handle with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (19.4%) and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (9.3%) edging out Devers.

Here’s a look at the AL MVP odds leaders, courtesy BetMGM.

Aaron Judge: -450

Shohei Ohtani: +350

Yordan Alvarez: +5000

Jose Ramirez: +6600

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +10000

Rafael Devers: +10000

Jose Altuve: +20000

Kyle Tucker: +20000

Tim Anderson: +20000

Xander Bogaerts: +20000

Judge is the runaway favorite to take home the MVP award after leading his Yankees to first place in the AL off the back of his 44 home runs and 98 RBIs.

The fact that Devers even received votes is impressive, but the amount of money wagered on him is indicative of how good he’s been as well. Devers has 24 home runs and 60 RBIs on the year, but is outpacing Judge in batting average (.314 to .303) and doubles (30 to 19). Judge has also struck out 44 more times than Devers has this season.

Of course Judge is a worthy winner of the award, but don’t be fooled by the Red Sox’s record, Devers is having himself a tremendous season as well.