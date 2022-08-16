George Pickens to have Big Role in Steelers' Offense? by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The George Pickens hype train appears to be full steam ahead.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver is expected to have a significant role in the team’s offense.

Pryor writes, “No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, it’s safe to assume Pickens will be a significant factor in the offense. He’s been a favorite target of both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in practice, making him a draft-and-stash candidate at the very least. But his fantasy ceiling is high, with the Steelers likely to push the ball down the field more often than in recent years. He could have a Claypool-like rookie season (nine TD catches)…or better.”

A standout at Steelers training camp, Pickens continued his strong play in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener, tallying three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown grab was particularly impressive, using his 6’3, 200-pound frame to make a difficult catch in the back of the end zone.

Expect Pickens’ ADP to skyrocket in the coming weeks.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Pickens at +1000 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.