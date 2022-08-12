Joe Burrow MVP Among Three Worthwhile Bengals Bets For 2022 An improved offensive line could do wonders in Cincinnati by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the preseason in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market. We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows The “Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.”

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the AFC North. We’ll focus on the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three ways I’m going to bet on Joe Burrow and company.

Let’s start with the division title.

To win division (+195, DraftKings Sportsbook)

This Bengals team was the epitome of Cinderella last season. In a league known for parity and for teams going from worst to first seemingly overnight. The Bengals were able to achieve just that. They had low expectations coming into the season after finishing 4-11-1 the previous season. But Burrow was injured most of that year and with him healthy, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. I believe this team is destined to repeat that level of success this season and that’s why I am betting Cincy to win the AFC north at +195 on DraftKings.

Burrow to win MVP (+1200, DraftKings)

Toward the end of last season, it was a foregone conclusion that Aaron Rodgers would win his second consecutive MVP award. Meanwhile, outside of Cincinnati, I may have been the only person arguing that Burrow was the real MVP. In a two-week span during the playoff push in the season’s final month, Burrow beat both the Chiefs and Ravens with mind-boggling numbers. He passed for a combined 971 yards, 8 touchdown passes and no interceptions. The biggest weakness of the team was the offensive line, but the Bengals did a great job this offseason addressing that. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, with the offseason additions, the Bengals’ offensive line went from being one of the worst last year to among the best ranked among their “Tier 2: High Floor” offensive line units. With an improved line in front of him and all his weapons returning, I believe Burrow for MVP at 12-1 on DraftKings holds great value.

OVER on Joe Mixon’s player props

I will argue with anybody who will listen that the Bengals should have and could have won the Super Bowl if they had committed to the run game. Joe Mixon only had 15 carries, despite running for 72 total yards and averaging nearly 5 yards a pop. This season, with the improved offensive line, the Bengals will be a more balanced attack. The Bengals won’t have the luxury of sneaking up on anybody or flying under the radar this season. Most teams will come in with the game plan to slow down Burrow and all those weapons on the outside. This should translate for a big season for Joe Mixon. I’m betting the Over 1,050.5 rushing yards, and 10.5 rushing touchdowns for Mixon available at most sportsbooks.