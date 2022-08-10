Judge, Guerrero Jr. Best American League Player Props August 10 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The New York Yankees have been in a slump since the middle of July, and if they hope to continue holding the top record in the American League, they’ll need their big bats to come alive. With things going somewhat array for the Bronx Bombers, Aaron Judge has still found a way to lead the AL MVP race, but he’ll need help if the Yanks want to get streaking again. The monstrous outfielder has already hit 44 home runs this season, and we’re not even halfway through August, meaning he’s putting together one of the best seasons in recent memory. In addition to those numbers, Judge is set to face off with a pitcher he’s familiar with, Robbie Ray of the Seattle Mariners. Judge has hit three home runs in seven at-bats against Ray and eight long balls over his past 15 games. With the way Judge is swinging the bat, it’s still somewhat hard to believe his price to homer isn’t higher than it is, but we’ll gladly play his number of +255 tonight.

Things haven’t come easily for the Toronto Blue Jays this year, but they’ve still been one of the better teams in MLB since the All-Star break. A big reason for their recent success is the bats are starting to get going more consistently. One of the key cogs in that has been Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s continued to post big numbers for the Blue Jays. Over the past 15 games, Guerrero Jr. has mashed three home runs while posting a 1.039 OPS. These numbers have continued to improve for the Blue Jays slugger, and there’s a matchup present tonight that should play into his favor. Toronto is set to take on the Baltimore Orioles, with the O’s sending righthander Dean Kremer to the bump. Kremer has been solid for the Orioles in a small sample size with a 3.43 ERA, but Guerrero Jr. has hit two home runs in five at-bats against him. There’s definite value in targeting the Blue Jays’ first basemen to go deep tonight at +340, which is a value price on this slate of games.

The Chicago White Sox have been a polarizing baseball team this year, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been immune to having players you can target daily. Surprisingly, pitching has been an area that’s kept this team in the playoff race this season, and Johnny Cueto has been a big reason for that. The veteran righthander has posted a 4-5 record, along with a 2.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Strikeouts certainly haven’t been the name of the game for Cueto this year, but he’s been capable of fooling hitters, especially those of a struggling offense like the Kansas City Royals. Even though the Royals don’t strike out at a high clip, Cueto already puzzled them earlier this season when he threw six shutout innings and struck out seven batters. With Cueto not consistently striking out a ton of hitters, there’s value in some of his strikeout props, specifically for him to strike out five or more batters at +110. That’s a number bettors should be able to rally around and consider on this AL board.