Marlins' Jon Berti And Brian Anderson Nearing Rehab Assignments by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Jon Berti and Brian Anderson are set to begin minor league rehab assignments this weekend. Berti has missed about three weeks with a groin issue, and Anderson has been on the IL for two weeks with a shoulder injury. The duo will report to Triple-A Jacksonville and possibly be back in the Marlins lineup by next week. Their returns would be a welcome sight as Berti has been phenomenal this season. He’s hitting .271 with two homers and 19 RBI but has scored 32 runs and leads the majors in stolen bases with 28. On the other hand, Anderson has not had the best campaign, hitting just .256 with three homers and 12 RBI. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

The Marlins are well out of contention in the NL East. However, they have plenty of talent to play spoiler down the stretch.