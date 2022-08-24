McCutchen, Hoskins Best National League Player Props August 24 by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ matchup tonight should present value for some big hitters. One of those batters is first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who’s struggled over the last week and hasn’t homered in 27 at-bats. Still, he’s someone to consider as he has been putting together much better at-bats of late. The Phillies will host the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who will send righthander T.J. Zeuch to the bump. The young starter has been bad when called up to the big league level in 2022, and that’s something that should continue against a veteran Phillies lineup. Hoskins has mashed 26 home runs on the campaign and has two hits in three at-bats, including one home run against Zeuch. Those numbers should play well tonight, and there’s value in targeting his home run prop of +255 in this matchup.

Things are getting dire for the Milwaukee Brewers in their pursuit of the NL Central, and they’ll need to get big performances out of their hitters in their stretch run. Their veteran bats need to do more if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, specifically Andrew McCutchen. The Brewers’ outfielder has been productive at times but not consistently. However, he still has his power stroke, recording 14 home runs on the campaign. The Brewers face off with Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a matchup where McCutchen’s power has come through. In six at-bats against the lefthander, McCutchen has three hits, all of which are home runs. The Brewers need long balls, and McCutchen has an excellent price for his home run prop at +360.

The St. Louis Cardinals are rolling in the NL Central, and there’s a lot to like about how they line up with the Chicago Cubs. The offense was never an issue for this team in 2022, but the rotation has been concerning. Still, since the trade deadline, few teams have received the consistency that the Red Birds have, so targeting one of their best arms tonight makes a lot of sense. Miles Mikolas will take the hill with a 10-9 record, a 3.32 ERA, and 118 strikeouts. He’s not typically known as a strikeout threat on the mound, but in three starts against the Cubs this year, he has strikeout totals of four, six, and nine. His alternate strikeout prop of six has a ton of value at +162, and that’s an attractive number against a Cubs team that strikeouts at the sixth highest rate in MLB.