Phillies Down Two Relief Pitchers Ahead of Clash with Mets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It will be all hands on deck for the Philadelphia Phillies as they desperately try to cling to their wild card spot, despite a shortage of crucial relief pitchers.

On Sunday, the team confirmed that Seranthony Dominguez was transferred to the 15-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis, retroactive to August 18.

The Phillies have placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day IL (retro to 8/18) with right triceps tendinitis, and have selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Corey Knebel has been transferred to the 60-day IL. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 21, 2022

The bad news didn’t stop there, as Matt Gelb confirmed that Corey Knebel would miss the rest of the 2022 campaign after discovering a tear in his right shoulder capsule. Knebel is hoping to avoid surgery, opting for stem-cell treatment instead.

Corey Knebel’s season is over. He has a tear in his right shoulder capsule. He’s going to Texas for stem-cell treatment to try to avoid surgery. Brutal. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 21, 2022

Knebel and Dominguez were both in the mix for saves this year, with the duo ranking first and second on the team. Their absences likely mean increased opportunities for David Robertson, who has converted all three chances since being acquired by the Phillies at the MLB trade deadline.

The Phillies are 2.5 games up on the Milwaukee Brewers for a wild card spot and will need the rest of their bullpen to step into more challenging roles.

That starts this afternoon against the New York Mets, as the Phillies enter the NL East battle as -122 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.