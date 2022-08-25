Rays IF Wander Franco Won't Resume Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will not be resuming his rehab assignment this week. Rays manager Kevin Cash said there is currently no timeline for Franco to continue rehab. The 21-year-old has been out since July 9 with a wrist injury, and a recent flare-up has kept him out of a minor league game since August 16.

Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

The Rays have managed to stay afloat in the American League without their star shortstop, but there is no doubt they will need him if they want to make a postseason run. Franco is hitting .260 with five homers in just 58 games played this season. Tampa Bay currently has the sixth-best odds to win the American League pennant at +1700 on Fanduel Sportsbook. However, if the Rays get Franco and Tyler Glasnow back before October, that number will drop significantly.