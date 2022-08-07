Rockies Resting Charlie Blackmon Sunday vs. Diamondbacks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Colorado Rockies will take to the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks without their everyday right fielder, as Manager Bud Black submitted the lineup card without Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon remains a force for the Rockies in his 12th season in the bigs. The four-time All-Star ranks third on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and second in runs batted in, home runs, and runs scored.

Sunday’s off-day affords Blackmon some extra time to rest, as the Rockies aren’t back in action until Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Randal Grichuk has served as a depth option off the bench for the Rockies all season and replaces Blackmon in right against the D-Backs. Grichuk rates well on offense, putting up a .715 on-base plus slugging percentage but has -0.7 Wins Above Replacement on defense.

The Rockies are in tough against Zach Davies, and that’s reflected in the Rockies’ betting price. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors priced as +134 underdogs for the NL West showdown.