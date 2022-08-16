Three Bets To Make On Cleveland Browns Before 2022 Season Begins Is Deshaun Watson even going to play in 2022? by Travis Thomas Just now Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the preseason in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows, “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.” Here on NESNBets.com, we have countless articles on how to bet the Pats.

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the AFC North. We’ll focus on the newly rebranded Cleveland Browns. Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on Cleveland this season. Let’s start with the season opener with some individual awards.

Myles Garrett — Defensive Player of the Year +675

There is no denying that because of the uncertainty at the quarterback position, the strength of the Browns this season will need to be the defense. Statistically, Cleveland finished in the top ten in the scoring last season, but they will need to get better if the Browns hope to get back to the postseason. Their best defensive player was — and still is — stud edge defender Myles Garrett, who registered 16 sacks in 2021. If it weren’t for a historically great season from TJ Watt, his counterpart in Pittsburgh, Garrett may have won DPOY last season. I’m going to bet on Watt coming back down to Earth and Garrett edging him out this year for the award at +675 on DraftKings. Garrett has seen an uptick in sacks in each of the past three seasons, finishing with 10 in 2019, 12 in 2020 and 16 in 2021. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he increases that number again this season.

Kevin Stefanski – Coach of the Year +2200

Back to the awards, I also envision a possibility that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski brings home Coach of the Year, grabbing his odds at 22/1 on DraftKings. There has been so much negativity around this franchise (and rightfully so) that if the Browns can put together a playoff run in this stacked AFC, Stefanski should win the award. Last season the Browns were limited by Baker Mayfield’s injuries and insubordination. When Mayfield was healthy and focused, Stefanski guided Cleveland to the franchise’s first postseason appearance in 18 years. They would go on to win their first playoff game since 1995. With or without Deshaun Watson, the pressure will be on Stefanski to keep his team focused despite all the distractions surrounding that ongoing situation. He took home the award in 2020.

Nick Chubb OVER 1200.5 rushing yards and 10.5 rushing touchdowns.

My last bet on the Browns is betting the Over on all of Nick Chubb’s projected player props. With so much uncertainty centered around Watson’s status, I believe Cleveland will depend on Chubb now more than ever. Even if Cleveland trades for the services of current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Chubb would still be the centerpiece of the offense, and for good reason. Last season was a Pro Bowl campaign for Chubb. He rushed for over 1,200 yards and 9 total touchdowns in just 14 games. I’m betting that Chubb is healthy all season and looking at the Over for all of Chubb’s projected futures on DraftKings: 1200.5 rushing yards and 10.5 rushing touchdowns.