Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner is Questionable for Sunday by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

James Conner will be a game-time decision on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The final injury report for Cardinals-Rams. pic.twitter.com/LPB6Ucb9ip — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 23, 2022

The National Football League no longer has a probable designation, so it can be tricky to judge what precisely questionable means. Does it mean they are actually probable but are on the list, so the team avoids a fine, or is the player truly at risk of missing the game? In this case, Conner has a legitimate ankle injury and could miss the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals won’t know Conner’s availability until they announce their inactives, 90 minutes before game time.