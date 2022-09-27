Chargers WR Keenan Allen Expected to Practice this Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Coming off an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) could be set to welcome back one of their key offensive players. According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury, is expected to practice this week.

HC Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) should be back at practice this week. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 26, 2022

Allen’s return would be welcomed news for a Chargers team that recently lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending biceps injury, while star quarterback Justin Herbert continues to deal with fractured rib cartilage, although he was able to play through the issue on Sunday.

In fantasy circles, Allen should immediately post WR1 numbers upon his return, particularly in PPR formats. His presence will likely result in a sizeable hit for number three receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Gerald Everett. Mike Williams also becomes more boom-or-bust with Allen back in the fold.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers as -5.5 road favorites on the spread and -235 on the moneyline for Week 4’s contest against the Houston Texans.