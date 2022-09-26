Eagles Emerge As NFC Favorite After Dominant Start To Season Jalen Hurts has considerable competition for MVP, however by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Eagles have taken the NFL by storm to start out the 2022 season, and oddsmakers have made a shift to adjust.

Philadelphia are 3-0 after crushing the Washington Commanders, 24-8, at FedEx Field. Jalen Hurts continued his strong run of play with 22-of-35 passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The third-year quarterback also added 20 yards on the ground.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents 86-50 through the first three weeks of the season, and Nick Sirianni’s squad have jumped to the favorite to win the NFC at +350 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Green Bay Packers (+400), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+450), Los Angeles Rams (+650) and San Francisco 49ers (+750) are behind Phildelphia.

When it comes to Super Bowl odds, the Eagles (+850) rose to the third-shortest odds behind the Buffalo Bills (+400) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+700). Before the season, Philadelphia’s odds to win the conference and the Super Bowl were at +1100 and +2500, respectively. This means a $100 bet on the Eagles to win the conference and Super Bowl before the season versus after three weeks is a difference of $750 and $1,650, respectively.

Hurts will likely be an MVP contender, but Lamar Jackson’s big day against the New England Patriots will have the Baltimore Ravens quarterback in contention for the award as well.

It shows why there is value to be early on a breakout team rather than wait and see if a hunch is correct or not.