Freeman, Marte Best National League Player Props September 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a playoff berth for the tenth consecutive season over the weekend, and they continue to be the World Series favorites in 2022. There’s too much to like about this roster, one that not only boasts a scary pitching staff but maybe an even more dangerous offense. One of the reasons their offense hasn’t missed a beat is the offseason addition of first baseman Freddie Freeman. The former Atlanta Brave has mashed 19 home runs and 90 RBI while having a dominant .930 OPS. In addition to Freeman posting All-Star numbers, he’s also been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week, hitting three home runs and compiling a 1.638 OPS. Those numbers should play exceptionally well in what should be a juicy matchup for the Dodgers tonight. Los Angeles will take on a rookie starting pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Ryne Nelson. Freeman is listed at +350 to homer in this matchup, and there’s plenty to love about that price.

Sticking with the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, there’s also some value on the other side of the diamond. The D-Backs have been more known for their starting pitching this season, but there’s still some upside with their offense, headlined by second baseman Ketel Marte. It hasn’t been a banner year for Marte, but he’s found success in previous meetings against tonight’s starter. If you look at his 2022 numbers, you will not be impressed by his .728 OPS, but tonight’s matchup should give you some confidence. The Dodgers will start left-hander Tyler Anderson, and despite having good numbers, Marte has found success off him in 23 at-bats, hitting .435 with two home runs. Those numbers should make you consider him to homer, which is priced at +420.

The Atlanta Braves are currently in an all-out brawl for the NL East crown, and they’ll need to continue playing consistently down the stretch if they want to have hopes of overthrowing the New York Mets atop the division. It’s no secret that one of their most significant bright spots has been their starting rotation, which received a pleasant surprise with the addition of rookie Spencer Strider. The first-year starter has been dominant for the Braves, owning a 10-4 record with a 2.69 ERA and 183 strikeouts. Those strikeout numbers are extremely impressive at first glance, but they become even more so when you consider he’s done that in just 120 and 2/3 innings. Strider will take the mound against the San Francisco Giants, who don’t boast a threatening offense. Strider’s first alternate strikeout line with some value is for him to strike out eight or more batters, priced at -128. Over his last three starts, he’s done that in two, and that stretch should continue tonight against the Giants.