Hoskins, Marte Best National League Player Props September 7

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Things haven’t been going great for the Philadelphia Phillies in September, but they still comfortably hold a Wild Card position in the National League and have another juicy matchup tonight. One of their best hitters has been their first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and despite a home run slump, there’s a lot to like about his prospects against the lowly Miami Marlins. Hoskins has mashed 26 home runs but hasn’t gone deep in his last 15 games. He’s set to go up against Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers, who he’s destroyed in their previous meetings. In 16 at-bats against Rogers, Hoskins has hit .438, including three home runs. This is an excellent matchup for him to get back on track, and there’s value in this price because of his recent home run slump, which has him at +390 to go deep.

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

One team that has been playing a lot better in the second half of the season has been the Arizona Diamondbacks. They’ve been getting high-quality starting pitching and timely hitting, helping them close in on the .500 mark. After putting up some solid numbers last year, Ketel Marte has been underwhelming in 2022, but there’s some incentive to target him in this matchup. The San Diego Padres are expected to send veteran righthander Yu Darvish to the bump, and this has been a matchup that Marte has done well in. Through 22 at-bats against Darvish, Marte has hit .409, paired with two home runs. The D-Backs second baseman is currently listed at +400 to hit a home run, and there’s a lot of value in that price.

Since the St. Louis Cardinals added two starters to their rotation at the trade deadline, they’ve been getting much betting pitching, helping them to a sizeable edge atop the NL Central. Their most prolific addition at the deadline was from the New York Yankees, and there’s little doubt that they might regret giving up on the lefthander. Jordan Montgomery has been what the doctor ordered for a Cards rotation starving for depth and an arm that could potentially start for them in the Wild Card round. The lefty has lowered his ERA to 3.15 and allowed six total runs in a Cardinals uniform, five of which came in his one poor appearance. There’s much to like about the presence he’s brought to the Cardinals, and he’ll be getting another great matchup tonight against the lowly Washington Nationals. In a Cards uniform, Montgomery has struck out six or more batters in three of his six starts, and there’s a ton of value for him to do that tonight. Those odds are currently listed at +148, which should be appetizing to bettors.