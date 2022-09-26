Jamal Murray Feeling “Back to Normal” After Missing Last Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Denver Nuggets could be a much more dangerous team this season with the return of Jamal Murray. According to Joel Rush, Nuggets reporter for Forbes Sports, Murray is happy to be back with a chance to get back on the court and contribute.

Jamal Murray says it's "night and day" how much better he feels now compared to when he last spoke to the media in May.



"Back to normal. I'm just excited." — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 26, 2022

The former seventh overall pick did not play a single minute last season while he recovered from an ACL tear in his left knee.

Head coach Mike Malone likes what he is seeing from his swingman and said Murray has his “swagger” back as the Nugs roll into the 2022-23 campaign. He also confirmed Murray would not play in every preseason game and the team would be cautious in bringing him back full-time. A minute restriction is likely in the early going, but the 25-year-old could be a massive contributor as the season progresses.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Denver just inside the top ten on the NBA title futures board. The Nuggets sit at +2000, and a hot start with a healthy Murray could see those odds shrink quick.